Two men charred to death after car catches fire in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Two men were charred to death after their car crashed into a metro pillar in outer Delhi's Mundka and caught fire, police said Monday.Monu (28) and Hariom (24), both residents of Rohtak, were coming from Bahadurgarh when the accident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.According to Delhi Fire Service, they received a call at 12.16 am about the accident and rushed two fire tenders to the spot."Two persons were trapped inside the car which caught fire. We somehow managed to pull them out of the vehicle after dousing the fire," a senior fire official said.The fire was brought under control by 3.20 am.The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla.Burnt cartons of various brands of illicit liquor were also found from the car, the officer said.A case has been registered, police said, adding they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.Police are also trying to verify if the deceased were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.In March, a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death after their car caught fire near Akshardham flyover in east Delhi.