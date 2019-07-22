Two men electrocuted in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said Monday.The deceased have been identified as Saleem Saifi (32), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, and Hoshiyar Singh (54), a resident of Badarpur, they said.During investigation, it was found Saifi was going to work on his bike around 2 pm on Sunday, when a live wire fell on his vehicle and it slipped, the police said.He came in contact with current and started shuddering. In an attempt to save him, Singh, who was passing by and noticed Saifi, also got electrocuted, they said.After getting information around 3 pm, police reached the spot and rushed the bodies to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the two were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.Saifi was a carpenter and Singh ran a timber work factory in south Delhi's Jonapur area.After the post-mortem, police have handed over the bodies to their family members.Police have registered a case of negligent conduct with respect to machinery and causing death by negligence under IPC sections 287 and 304A against unknown persons, a senior police officer said.Saifi was living in the city for the last five years. He is survived by his wife and three children. His four brothers also work as labourers here.His youngest son is eight-months-old. Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, who got married recently. PTI NIT SLB DPB