Two men electrocuted to death in Ambala

Ambala, May 19 (PTI) Two men were electrocuted to death Sunday morning after the ladder they were carrying came in contact with a live wire in the district, police said. The incident took place while the two were carrying the ladder for repairing motor pump of a tube-well in their agricultural fields, they said. The two suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said. The deceased were identified as Gurdhayan (28) and Monu (20), both residents of village Segta in the district, they said.