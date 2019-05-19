scorecardresearch
Two men electrocuted to death in Ambala

Ambala, May 19 (PTI) Two men were electrocuted to death Sunday morning after the ladder they were carrying came in contact with a live wire in the district, police said. The incident took place while the two were carrying the ladder for repairing motor pump of a tube-well in their agricultural fields, they said. The two suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said. The deceased were identified as Gurdhayan (28) and Monu (20), both residents of village Segta in the district, they said. PTI CORR SUN MAZ MAZ DVDV

