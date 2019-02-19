Two men fire at businessman's Jaguar in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Two armed miscreants Tuesday fired multiple shots at a luxury car owned by a businessman in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said.Inderjeet Bhatia (52), in his complaint, stated that the accused arrived in a white car and fired several rounds at his Jaguar sedan parked outside his house, they said. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya confirmed the incident, saying, "Two unknown persons came in a white Santro car, bearing no number plate, and fired seven bullets at Bhatia's car parked near his house."Police officials suspect that the incident could be a result of business rivalry or a threat to extort money from Bhatia.The incident was captured by a CCTV camera near the residence of the complainant, police said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation launched. PTI AMP KND IJT