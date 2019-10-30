Two men held at Delhi airport with agar wood worth Rs 2.42 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Two men have been arrested by the customs department for allegedly trying to smuggle out agar wood worth over Rs 2 crore to Riyadh, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The duo were proceeding to depart to Riyadh on Saturday when customs officials, in active coordination with the CISF personnel, intercepted them, it said. The officials recovered 48.42 kg of agar wood, valued at Rs 2.42 crore, from them, the statement issued by the customs department said, adding that both the passengers were arrested. PTI AKV CKCK