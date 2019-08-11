Two men held for duping bank of Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a bank of Rs 10 lakh by opening accounts using forged documents and procuring loans by creating a fake company last year, police said on Sunday. Ansar Khan (25) and Kamil (37), both residents of Dankaur area of Greater Noida were arrested from their village last week. They had opened a fake company to procure car loan, the police said. The State Bank of India Mathura Road branch manager filed a complaint of cheating at New Friends Colony police station in 2018, alleging that Khan took a loan of Rs 10 lakh from the bank in 2013 to buy a car from a showroom in Greater Noida. After paying three EMIs, Khan did not deposit the remaining loan amount, according to the complaint. During investigation, it was revealed that the address given by him while procuring the loan was fake. Khan had introduced himself as a manager of a company and submitted his identity card and salary slips, which were also found to be fake, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The company records also revealed that there was no employee with that name, police said. The investigation revealed that he neither purchased any car nor was there any showroom in Greater Noida with the name as claimed by Khan while applying for loan, the officer said. On verification, it was found that the Demand Draft of the loan amount issued was deposited in the current account of the showroom in the Greater Kailash branch of a bank. The amount was withdrawn in cash after 4-5 days. The account was opened in Kamil's name using fake documents, the officer added. Interrogation revealed that Kamil was working as a home guard in Noida and also as a property dealer. His property dealer associates knew one official in the bank which they targeted, police said. The official, being well aware of the functioning of the bank, planned with them to open account on a fake ID and cheat the bank, the police said. Kamil lured Khan, who used to work as a conductor in a private bus, into the plan on the promise of paying him Rs 30,000, the police said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. PTI AMP CK