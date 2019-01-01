Two men held for smuggling gold worth over Rs 37 lakh at IGI airport

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Two men were arrested Tuesday by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 37 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, officials said.The duo was intercepted after their arrival from Riyadh via Muscat early morning, they said. A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of gold, weighing 1.2 kg and valuing Rs 37.68 lakh, from them, the officials said. The gold, which was in the form of bars, was concealed in the motor of the mixer grinder and in the cloth iron being carried by them, they said. The gold bars were seized and the passengers arrested, they added. PTI AKV AKV AQSAQS