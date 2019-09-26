Two men loot Rs 9 lakh at bank in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Two men barged into a nationalised bank and looted two customers of nearly Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint in Farsh Bazaar area in Shahdara on Thursday, police said. Of the two accused, one was arrested while efforts were being made to nab his associate, they said. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm when Vikas and his associate wearing helmets entered the bank with firearms and looted Rs 8,89,000 from two people, police said. On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that two accused left from the Amroha Railway station in UP on the intervening night of September 24 and 25 with an intention to commit the robbery, DCP (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said. They reached at Bhaita Railway station in Loni and stayed there over night, he said, adding that on Thursday, the two men headed towards Farsh Bazaar on a motorcycle. Vikas was nabbed with the help of locals while his associate managed to flee from the spot, the DCP said, adding that police seized some cash, a country-made pistol with bullets and a knife from his possession. Teams have been dispatched to UP to nab the other accused, he added. PTI AMP SNE