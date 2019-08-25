Two men on scooter fall off Barapullah flyover; one dead

(Eds: Updating with initial investigation detail) New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was killed and his cousin seriously injured after they fell off the Barapullah flyover here in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.Rohit Makol (36) and his brother Pradeep were on a scooter when the accident occurred on Saturday evening, they said.While Makol died in the accident, Pradeep, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, was seriously injured and is being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, officials said.Makol worked at a tech firm and lived with his family in Tilak Nagar, while his cousin worked in Gwalior, they added.On Saturday, the Police Control Room (PCR) received two calls regarding "falling of two persons from Barapullah flyover" at about 5 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Upon reaching the spot, the two persons were found lying under the flyover near Barapullah drain and were taken to a hospital, he said.Makol was declared brought dead by the doctors and his cousin is currently unfit to give a statement, he added.According to police, there were no CCTV cameras near the site of the accidentDuring an initial investigation, police have not yet found involvement of any other vehicle in the accident. It appears that the two-wheeler was moving on the wrong side, they said, adding that they were working on ascertaining the sequence of events that lead to the accident.The family members of the victims were informed and a case was registered, police said. PTI AMP IJT