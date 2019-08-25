Two men on scooter fall off Barapullah flyover, one dies

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was killed and his cousin seriously injured after they fell off the Barapullah flyover here in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.Rohit Makol (36) and his brother Pradeep were riding a scooter when the accident occurred on Saturday evening, they said.While Makol died in the accident, Pradeep, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, was seriously injured and is being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said. Makol worked at a private firm and stayed with his family in Tilak Nagar, they added.On Saturday, the Police Control Room (PCR) received two calls regarding "falling of two persons from Barapullah flyover" at about 5 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Upon reaching the spot, the two persons were found lying under the flyover near Barapullah drain and were taken to a hospital, he said.Makol was declared brought dead by the doctors and his cousin is currently unfit to give a statement, he added.The family members of the deceased and the injured have been informed and a case has been registered, police said.According to police, there were no CCTV cameras near the site of the accident and they were working on ascertaining the sequence of events that lead to the accident. PTI AMP RHLRHL