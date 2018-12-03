Two men shoot at stray dog after robbing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Two bike-borne men shot at a stray dog in their bid to flee after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.The incident took place in Seelampur area, the police said, adding that they were ascertaining the reason behind the shooting of the dog as the unidentified robbers were yet to be arrested. Seelampur police station was informed about the shooting in Gautam Puri. This was followed by another call regarding an incident of robbery, they said.Upon visiting the spot, we found that the dog was shot in the leg, a police officer said, adding that the canine was rescued and was being taken care of.Reportedly, the miscreants were fleeing the spot after robbing Rs 15,000 from a 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, he said. A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered, police said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI AMP RHL