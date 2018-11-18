Two militants killed in encounter

(Eds: Adds details, identification of militants ) Srinagar, Nov 18(PTI) Two militants belonging to the Al-Badar outfit were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Based on a credible input about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at the crack of dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.He said as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants.The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two militants werekilled, the spokesman said.Hesaid the slain ultrashave been identified as Nawaz Ahmad Wagay,a resident of Rebban Zainapora and Yawar Wani, a resident of Batnoor Litter Pulwama."They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar. Both the killed terrorists were involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," the spokesman said.Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said. PTI SSB DVDV