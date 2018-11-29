Two militants killed in encounter

Srinagar,Nov 29 (PTI)Two militants were killed Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said."Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists at Sharshali in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, a cordon and search operation was launched swiftly by security forces in the early hours of Thursday," a police official said.The official said as the searches were going on, the security forces were fired upon by militants. The fire was retaliated by security forces, leading to a gunfight."In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained," he said.Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter, he said adding police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. PTI MIJ DVDV