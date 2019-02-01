scorecardresearch
Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said a gun battle ensued as the militants opened fire at the security forces.Two militants were gunned down, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation were being ascertained.PTI MIJ DIVDIV

