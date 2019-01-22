Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

(Eds: Updating with toll) Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Two militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.Two militants have been killed so far,the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.PTI MIJ DVDV