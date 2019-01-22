Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
(Eds: Updating with toll) Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Two militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.Two militants have been killed so far,the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.PTI MIJ DVDV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today