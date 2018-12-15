Two minor siblings killed in accident in Hisar

Hisar (Hr), Dec 15 (PTI) Two minor siblings were killed and their sister seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a train near a railway crossing here, railway police said on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Shubham Saini (16) and Liza Saini (17), they said.The two, along with their younger sister Garima (8), all residents of Mahabir Colony, were returning from a wedding ceremony on Friday night when their motorcycle was hit by a train near Double Phatak while crossing the railway line, they said.Shubham and Liza died on the spot, the railway police said.Their bodies were handed over to their parents after conducting post-mortem, they said, adding that Garima is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be critical. PTI CORR CHS DIVDIV