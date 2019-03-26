scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two minors die after fire breaks out in a furniture shop in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Two minors died in a fire which broke out in a furniture shop at Shaheen Bagh's Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.A six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl died in the blaze, police said."It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official said.The Delhi Fire service received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. The fire was brought under control. PTI NIT GJS GJS TDSTDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos