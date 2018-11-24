Two minors killed, 22 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in UP

Bahraich (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Two children were killed and22 others injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Nawabganj area here, police said Saturday.The deceased were identified as Guddan (10) and Rajrani (8), Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Grover said.They were returning after taking holy dip in the Rapti river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima Friday night, he said.The injured were admitted to a local hospital from where eight of the seriously injured were referred to the districthospital, the SP added. PTI COR SAB KJ