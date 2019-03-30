Two minors killed in fire in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Two minor girls were burnt alive on Saturday as a fire broke-out in their hut near Shukratal village in the district, police said.The incident took place when the girls were sleeping while their parents were working in the field, Circle Officer (CO) Ram Mohan Sharma said. The deceased were identified as Radhika (8), and her Neha (5), he added.A case was registered in Bhopa Police Station and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertain, he said further.The bodies were sent for postmortem examination and investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR MAZ RHL RHL