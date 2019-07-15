Two missing elderly men reunited with their families

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has reunited two senior citizens, who had gone missing from their residence more than a month ago, with their families, officials said on Monday. The two missing men were identified as Aman Vihar resident Mitthan Lal (82) and Dwarka Prasad (75), a resident of Rana Pratap Bagh in Delhi, police said. According to the police, two special teams constituted to trace the two senior citizens visited temples, gurudwaras, bus stands, railway stations, night shelters and checked through records of all major hospitals. Both the elderly men did not have a mobile phones with them. Lal left his house on April 27 for daily walk but did not return after which his family approached the local police, they said. Lal, who was known to be suffering from Alzheimer's (a brain disease that causes memory loss), was traced on July 11 from the Balaji Mandir near Agrasen Hospital after about 2-and-a-half-months of having left his home. His legs were swollen from fatigue and constant walking. Lal was unable to remember the way back to his home, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajiv Ranjan said. In another case, Prasad left his house on June 11 and was untraceable since then. He was eventually traced from the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on July 13 after a month of having left home, the officer said. Prasad was unwell and needed immediate medical attention. He was reported to be suffering from chronic depression, police said. PTI AMP CK