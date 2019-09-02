Two more arrested for assault on pregnant woman over child-lifting rumours

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested two more persons on Monday in connection with the thrashing of a pregnant and deaf-mute woman over suspicion of being a child-lifter in northeast Delhi, officials said. They have been identified as Aas Mohd (32) and Savitri Devi (45), residents of Mandoli, the officials said. The four-month pregnant woman was beaten up by a mob in Harsh Vihar on August 27 over suspicion that she was a child-lifter. A video of the incident has gone viral. A resident of southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad, the woman was admitted to a hospital by her family and her condition is stated to be stable. Total five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, police said. On Sunday, police had arrested three persons -- Deepak (27), Shakuntala (52) and Lalit Kumar (29) -- all residents of Mandoli. A case had been registered at the Harsh Vihar police station under Indian Penal Code sections for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, police said.Police have urged the people not to pay heed to rumours of child-lifting. PTI NIT AQS