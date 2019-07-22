Two more die in Bihar floods, death toll reaches 104

Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) With two more deaths reported from Muzaffarpur district, the death toll in Bihar floods increased to 104 on Monday with 76.85 lakh people affected by the deluge, Disaster Management Department officials said.The water-level is receding in the 12 flood-affected districts - Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Purnea, Kishanganj, Supaul, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and Katihar, the officials said.Though the number of people affected by flood has increased to 76.85 lakh on Monday, the number of relief camps and people taking shelter in camps besides the number ofcommunity kitchens has gone down as the water-level is receding, they said."The number of relief camps and community kitchens has gone down as water-level is receding in flood-affected districts. People are going back to their houses," a seniorstate government official said.National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund personnel equipped with 125 boats are working in relief and rescue operations. PTI AR RG KJKJ