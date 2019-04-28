Two more held for BJP worker's abduction, killing in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Two gangsters, accused of abducting and killing a local BJP worker, were arrested in Greater Noida following an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said Sunday. The accused, identified as Bhagat Singh (34) and Gaurav Singh (27), were held near Dhoom Manikpur village on Saturday night by the Noida field unit of the STF, the officials said. "The two are active members of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang. Bhagat Singh, a class 8 pass, was carrying a reward on his arrest. Working on a rip-off about his movement in the area, the STF and the local police had trapped the duo and arrested them after a gunfight," an STF official said. On the intervening night of January 4 and 5, Dharmendra alias Dharmi, who had several criminal cases registered against him at the Badalpur police station, was picked up by the members of the Randeep Bhati gang from his house and shot dead, the official said. The assailants had later dumped his body near the Roopvaas roundabout, about a km from Dharmendra's home, and then fled from the spot, he said. An FIR has been registered against the duo at the Badalpur police station, the official said. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, abduction, murder and related offences, he added. Some of the other accused in the case have already been arrested, the official said. PTI KIS SMNSMN