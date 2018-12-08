Two more HP industrial areas included in concessional food parks list

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) The Centre has included two newly developed industrial areas of Himachal Pradesh in the consolidated list of designated food parks under concessional credit scheme of NABARD, a top state official said Saturday. Pandoga in Una district and Kandrori in Kangra district have beenin the consolidated list of designated food parks under concessional credit scheme, Himachal Chief Secretary BK Agarwal said. The Biotechnology Park at Auduwal in district Solan was already in the list. This would give a fillip to the industrial activities in the state and would attract more investors, he added. The matter was raised with the Food Processing Secretary during a meeting last month, he said adding that the union government now conceded the request. After the notification food/agro processing units will be set up in these state of art industrial areas in Pandoga, Kandrori and Biotechnology Park at Auduwal, he said adding that these food parks would be eligible for concessional credit from NABARD and subsidy of 50 percent of the project cost subject to a maximum of Rs5 crores under Kisan Sampada Yojna of the centre government. Chief Secretary further said that these units will also be eligible for grants in aid under the schemes of State Mission on Food Processing. Agarwal informed that these industrial areas and BT Park would be the main attractions in the upcoming Global Investors Meet at Dharamshala to be held in June 2019 and Food Processing Sector would be the main focus during the meet and sectoral sessions would also be held on this sector during the meet. PTI DJI MRMR