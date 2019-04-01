Two nabbed by UP STF for duping MBBS aspirants by promising admission

Noida (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Two men, accused of duping MBBS aspirants by promising them admission in medical colleges, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Monday, officials said.The accused, including a dropout of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, were arrested by the Noida unit of the STF from Lakhmipur Kheri with the help of the local police, an official said.Sapan Taneja, a native of Faridabad, and Saurabh Upadhyay, who hails from Lucknow, were duping people for the last four to five years. They had also set up an office in Noida Sector 18, a senior official said."They made about Rs 64 lakh by duping gullible aspirants in the name of getting them admission for MBBS under central pool quota," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Rajkumar Mishra said.Rs 1.04 lakh in cash, records and details of several candidates, documents related to the Medical Council India (MCI), OMR sheets and other items were seized, he said.A case has been registered against the duo at Lakhimpur Kheri and further probe was underway, Mishra said, adding the duo already has cases of fraud and related offences registered against them at Lucknow's PGI police station and in Lakhimpur Kheri. PTI KIS NSDNSD