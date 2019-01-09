Two narcotic smugglers arrested in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and over 12 kgs of cannabis was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Wednesday, the police said.A police team intercepted a vehicle on the highway in Jakhani belt and during checking, the cannabis was recovered, they said.Gohar Khanday and Abdul Qayoom Khanday of Shopian were arrested and a case was registered against them, they added. PTI AB RHL