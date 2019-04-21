Two narcotic smugglers arrested in Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after 51 kg of poppy straw and eight gram heroin were recovered from their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said Sunday.However, another accused, who was driving the vehicle, fled the spot, a police spokesperson said.A police team intercepted a private car at Jakhani chowk checkpoint on Saturday evening and on checking the vehicle a huge quantity of contraband substance was recovered, he said. While two occupants of the car, Mehraj-ud-din alias "Javid" and Siraj-ul-Din, both residents of Doda, were arrested, the driver fled the spot with the vehicle, the spokesperson said. A police team has been deployed to arrest him, he said. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.Meanwhile in Poonch district, police Saturday destroyed illegal poppy crop in a field in Salwah village of Mendhar area, he said. In this connection, a case under NDPS Act has been registered against the field owner Mohammad Farooq and efforts are on to nab him, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AD ORIGINAL COPY FOLLOWS DESK:REG#ORG:JAMMU#SLUG:JK-PEDDLERS Two narcotic smugglers held in JK's Udhampur Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after 51 kgs of poppy straw and eight grams of heroin were recovered during checking of a vehicle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Another accused, however, fled away from the spot and a hunt is on to nab him, a police spokesman said. A police party intercepted a private car at a checkpoint at Jakhani chowk Saturday evening and subjected it to thorough search which led to the recovery of the huge quantity of contraband substance, the spokesman said. He said two narotic smugglers, Mehraj-ud-din alias "Javid" and Siraj-ul-Din, both residents of Doda, were arreted in this connection. However, the driver of the vehicle fled the spot with the involved vehicle and a police team has been deployed to arrest him, the spokesman said adding a case under NDPS act was registered and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the spokesman said police destroyed illegal cultivation of poppy from a field in village Salwah in Mendhar area of Poonch district Saturday. Acting on a specific information that Mohammad Farooq of Salwah has cultivated poppy plants in his agricultural land, a case under NDPS act was registered and a team rushed to the spot for investigation, he said. He said the illegal cultivation was destroyed after completing all legal formalities. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the spokesman said. PTI TAS RCJ