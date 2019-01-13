Two narcotic smugglers held in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested and a huge quantity of contraband substance was seized from their possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday. Sameer Ahmad of Doda and Mohammad Farooq of Reasi were arrested after the recovery of 205 kilograms of poppy straw from their vehicle during checking at Jakheni Saturday evening, they said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them, police said. PTI TAS AQSAQS