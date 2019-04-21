Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in C'garh

Raipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Two Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police said.The skirmish took place around 8 am at a forest in Pamed area when a joint team of the special anti-Naxal Greyhounds unit of Telangana and Chhattisgarh police was out on an operation along the interstate border, Deputy InspectorGeneral (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.Acting on specific intelligence, a team of the Greyhounds, Chhattisgarh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and the district force had launched the anti-Naxal operations along the inter-state border, located around 500 km from thestate capital Raipur, he said.When the security forces were cordoning off the forest area at Pamed, the gun-battle broke out, he said."After the guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras were recovered from the spot," the police official said.A few weapons were also recovered from the spot, he said, adding more details were awaited as the search operation was still underway in the area. PTI TKP GK DVDV