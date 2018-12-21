Two Nepalese men found dead in HP's Nahan

Nahan (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two Nepalese men were found dead on Friday in a small cabin in a car parking area in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, with police suspecting asphyxiation as the cause of death as they had lit a stove in the room. The deceased were identified as Manbahadur (48), who worked as a watchman in the private parking area, and his close relative Jarang Bisht, police said. When Manbahadur did not come out of his room, local residents informed the police. The room was closed from inside and they had to break open the door.Manbahadur's body was found on the floor while Bisht's was on the bed. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Babita Rana said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed. The actual cause of death would be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report. However, preliminary inquiries have revealed that they may have died due to suffocation as they had lit a stove in the room, the police said. PTI CORR AD RT