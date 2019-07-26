Two Nepalese women held for drug trafficking in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 26 (PTI) Two Nepalese women were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district and more than 10 kg charas was recovered from them, police said on Friday.Sapna (33) and Rani (30) were travelling in a Manikaran bound Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.Both hail from Nepal's Kapilvastu district and had wrapped the charas around their bodies. They were caught at a check-post in the district, he added.The SP said 5.025 kg and 4.850 kg charas was found from Sapna and Rani's possession respectively. The contraband was to be sold in Himachal Pradesh, he added. PTI DJI RHL