Two new NDRF battalions for Northeast

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Two new battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with approximately 2,000 personnel will be coming up in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh soon.Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the battalion headquarters are being set up at Hallongi in Arunachal Pradesh and at Sarangi in Assam."It was a happy occasion for the North-East as the foundation for establishment of 12th and 1st battalion headquarters of the NDRF were laid at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh & Sarangi at near Guwahati," he said. The foundation stone at the Arunachal Pradesh event was laid by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Assam event by the state's Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Saturday."It has been possible due to the special efforts by the Ministry of Home Affairs," Rijiju said.Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said the NDRF has always been playing a stellar role during natural calamity in the spheres of disaster management in the country and people depend on their services during such critical times.Referring to the recent incidents of boat capsize in Brahmaputra and drowning of a family in Dikhow River in Sivasagar, Sonowal said during both these occasions NDRF played a key role.He also said that NDRF is a key pillar in the country's disaster preparedness mechanism and NDRF and SDRF are both providing services during critical situations which have been instrumental in saving both life and property.Speaking on the occasion at Hallongi, Khandu said the permanentstationing of the NDRF battalion in Arunachal Pradesh will not only help the state, but will also be available for service to neighbouringAssam.He said the fight against natural calamities and man-madedisaster in the state would be strengthened by the presenceof NDRF and lives and property would be saved. PTI ACB RCJ