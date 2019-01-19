Two NGOs launch alliance to ensure children's safety at Kumbh Mela

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) In a bid to make ongoing Kumbh Mela a child-friendly congregation, two NGOs have come together to ensure safety of children who attend the mela along with their families. This Kumbh Mela, Child Rights and You (CRY), will be working through one of its alliance Mehfooz, to make volunteers present at different points of the mela in a bid to reunite missing children with their families. As there is only one Child Welfare Committee in Prayagraj, the organisation has requested the presence of a CWC member in the childrens corner at Kumbh Mela, to address issues of missing or lost children, trafficking, labour and so on, the CRY said in a statement.Pamphlets and notices are being shared with everyone wherein there are emergency childline numbers that will be active during the festival period, it said. "We work towards making Kumbh Mela a child-friendly congregation. Every year, over an estimated 120 million people gather at the place and there are a lot many incidence of children going missing. Our focus is to incorporate requisite child-safety measures to salvage the on-ground situation," said Soha Moitra, Regional Director North, CRY (Child Rights and You). "While the city of Prayagraj has been gearing up for the event by setting up camps, restrooms and several other necessary amenities, anticipating the mammoth footfall, there are still certain things that needs to be looked into, in order to ensure safety of children who attend the Mela along with their families," she said. The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will come to an end on Mahashivratri on March 4. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the festival over the next 50 days. PTI UZM RCJ