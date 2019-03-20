Two nominations filed for Jammu-Poonch constituency

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Two candidates filed nomination papers for the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.Syed Aqib Hussain filed his nomination as the candidate of Independent People's Party and Rajiv Chuni filed the nomination as an independent, the spokesperson said.He said the two candidates filed their nomination papers before returning officer and deputy commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.On March 18, the Election Commission of India issued notification for two Lok Sabha seats in the state -- Jammu-Poonch and Baramulla-Kupwara -- which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.According to the notification, March 25 is the last date for filing nomination. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 26 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is March 28.Polling for all six seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases. The results will be announced on May 23. PTI TAS DIVDIV