Two NPP MLAs join ruling NDPP in Nagaland

Kohima, Mar 20 (PTI) In a boost to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, two MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) joined the ruling party on Wednesday.NDPP spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir confirmed that two NPP legislators - L Khumo and Imnatiba - have joined the ruling party, while an official statement will be released Thursday morning.In a statement reportedly circulated on social media by Advisor for Industries and Commerce, MLA Imnatiba, on Wednesday, it was stated that the NPP leadership decided to field candidate against the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate in the by-election to 26-Aonglenden assembly constituency.The statement said the development has given a negative impression of the PDA to the people of Nagaland by "giving more opportunity to our opponents to corner us during this Lok Sabha election". Imnatiba said, "To seal stability to our PDA government permanently under the able leadership of CM and Dy CM and to silent all political fantasy of our opponents, Khumu and I have merged with NDPP this afternoon." Efforts to contact NPP president Ato Yepthomi failed till the time of filing the news report. PTI NBS SRY