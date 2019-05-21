scorecardresearch
Two of a family killed in accident in UP

Kaushambi (UP), May 21 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway 2 here on Tuesday morning, police said.The victims were standing on the roadside when the vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, he said.The driver has been arrested and the SUV has been impounded, he said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV

