Two of family killed as house collapses due to heavy rain

Amethi (UP), Sep 14 (PTI)Two members of a family were killed as their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Musafirkhana tehsil here, officials said on Saturday. Laxman Kori (55) and his granddaughter Santosha (13), residents of Thakur Pindara village, were buried under the debris of their house that collapsed on Friday night, SDM Mahatma Singh said. Both were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Musafirkhana where they were declared dead, the SDM added. PTI CORR SAB CK