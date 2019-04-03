Two officials on election duty removed in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two officials deployed in an election duty here were removed after they were found absent, the district magistrate said. The two officials were found absent from the places where they were deputed to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls here, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters here. Two other officials were posted in their place, the DM said.Muzaffarnagar will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. PTI CORR DPB