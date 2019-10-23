scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two overground workers of Hizbul arrested in Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Two over ground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen, including the brother of top Hizbul terrorist Jehangir Saroori, were arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.As part of the ongoing operation against terrorists and their supporters in the state, police raided a place in Kishtwar hills and arrested the two OGWs on Tuesday night, they said.They have been identified as Abdul Kareen, brother of Hizbul terrorist Amin Bhat alias Jehangir Saroori, and Danish Naseer of Dacchan belt, they said.12 terrorists and their supporters have already been arrested as part of the operation.PTI AB DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos