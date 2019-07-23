Two people arrested for illegal possession of pistol

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Two people were arrested from southwest Delhi's Kapashera area for illegal possession of a pistol, police said on Tuesday. The suspects, Sameer (22) and Mukesh (22), are residents of Bhalswa Dairy, they said. According to the police, Sameer was wanted in a case of attempt to murder. The police said Sameer arranged the weapon to kill Prince who had beaten up his father in February. The two were nabbed by a patrolling team on July 21 night when they were trying to flee from Nala Road in Kapashera after spotting the officials, the police added.A country-made pistol, six live cartridges and two magazines were seized from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said. A case has been registered under the Arms Act, the police said. PTI AMP AMP SMNSMN