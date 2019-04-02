Two persons involved in two separate robbery incidents arrested by the police

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Two members of a gang, which was involved in two separate incidents of robbery were arrested from the parking lot of Inderlok metro station police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Aalam Ali (22), a resident of Shahzada Bagh in Inderlok and Mustkeem Khan (19), a resident of Zakhira in Ramesh Nagar. The gang had robbed over Rs one crore in two separate incidents. Over Rs 40 lakh were recovered from the duo, police said. "On February 15 at around 4.30 pm, four persons stopped a person named Muno Singhal, a resident of Burari who was travelling on his scooter and robbed him of Rs 8 lakh at gun point near Zakhira," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). In another similar incident which took place at Rani Bagh on March 22 at about 7 pm, four people robbed a resident of Saraswati Vihar - Varun Garg of Rs 1.4 crore at gun point near Pitampura while he was returning from Naya Bazaar with his father in his car, the DCP said. During investigation, police noticed that four persons and two scooters were involved in both the robberies. Later, police collected the CCTV footage of the area. Investigations revealed that a gang led by Bablu Khan was behind the incidents. Police got a tip-off on Monday and laid a trap near Inderlok Metro Paring and arrested Alam Ali and Mustkeem, he said. During their interrogation, Ali and Mustkeem accepted their involvement in both the robberies, police said, adding that the gang has four members - Alam Ali, Mustkeem, Baba and Bablu. They disclosed that once Bablu got the information about people carrying cash, the gang used to chase the victims on their scooters and rob them at an isolated place at gun point, the DCP said. Efforts are being made to recover the remaining amount of the robbed money and to arrest Baba and Bablu, both of who are residents of trans-Yamuna area, police added. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS