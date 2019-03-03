Two persons killed after car falls into gorge in JK's Reasi district

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, police said.The accident took place near Salal when they were going to Reasi from Arnas. The car's driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the gorge, a police official said.He said rescue personnel were rushed to the spot and they found both the persons dead.The bodies of the two persons were recovered and later handed over to their families for last rites, the official said. PTI TAS ANBANB