Two persons killed after their motorcycle rams into stationary harvester machine

Kaushambi, Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons died after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a harvester machine at Kadipur village under the Manjhanpur police station area, officials said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday night when the motorcyclists rammed into a stationary harvester machine while overtaking a truck, Manjhanpur SHO Uday Veer Singh said.Both the victims, identified as Amit (28) and Ram Ratan (20), died on the spot, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.