Two pilgrims mowed down by truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Two pilgrims were mowed down by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, police said. Both belonged to Punjab's Abohar and going towards Ramdevra of Jaisalmer on foot, they said. The accident took place near Harisar village on the Suratgarh-Bikaner highway, Lunkaransar police station in-charge Ishawaranand said. The deceased have been identified as Netram Mochi (40) and Subhash Kumhar (20). The officer said the bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy. A case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the mishap. PTI AG RDKRDK