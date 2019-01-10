Two plant nursery workers found dead in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Two workers of a plant nursery here were found dead early Thursday, with the throat of one them being slit and the other's body hanging from a tree, police said.The incident was reported in Thursday morning when a colleague of the deceased persons reached the nursery and alerted the police, they said.The nursery is located along the Raipur Khadar and Pusta Road in Sector 126 here.The deceased, Hemram alias Chhotan (38) was a native of Birbhum in West Bengal and Pawan hailed from Bilaspur in Chhattisgrah, a police official said.Hemram's body was found with slits on his throat, while Pawan's body was hanging from a tree, about 100 metres from there, the official said.Station House Officer, Sector 39, Uday Pratap Singh said it appeared from initial investigation that the incident was a result of personal argument between them.Primae facie, the crime scene suggests that the two had a fight after which one of them killed the other and then hanged himself too. Probe is underway and all angles like a robbery bid are being investigated, he said.Singh said no case was registered till evening as family members of Hemram and Pawan are to visit the police station.Besides police, a team of forensic experts were also at the spot, an official said. PTI KIS ANBANB