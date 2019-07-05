scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF summoned

Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Two boys from Punjab were feared drowned in a dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official of the district administration said on Friday.The boys were feared drowned in the Pong dam, near Mangarh in Fatehpur tehsil, he added.The incident happened around midnight, the official said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately called in.An NDRF team arrived at the spot at around 5.15 am and launched a rescue operation, he said.More details are awaited. PTI DJI RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos