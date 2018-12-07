Two Punjab policemen killed near Barnala in fog-related accident

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Two assistant sub-inspectors of the Punjab Police were killed and another two injured on Friday when their car rammed into the back of a truck due to low visibility caused by heavy fog near Barnala district, police said. The deceased ASIs, Gurmit Singh and Malkit Singh, were on way to Patiala for duty from Muktsar, along with two other colleagues, when the mishap occurred near Handiaya town in Barnala.The two other ASIs, Sadhu Singh and Rashpal Singh, suffered injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospital.Police said the car in which the ASIs were travelling hit the rear of the vehicle after the truck driver applied brakes. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the death of the two policemen and wished speedy recovery to the injured ASIs. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased policemen.According to a MeT department official, fog had enveloped many parts of Punjab in the morning including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda and Faridkot. PTI SUN CK