Two pythons rescued from temple in UP '

Agra, Jan 7 (PTI) Two Indian Rock Pythons were rescued from a temple in Jainpura village here on Monday, an official said. After sighting two pythons, weighing about 30 kg and 18 kg, in Shiv Mandir, locals immediately informed the Forest Department, who in turn contacted the Wildlife SOS. A two-member team carefully transferred the reptiles into two different snake bags. It took almost 40 minutes for the rescuers to catch hold of the reptiles. "We are very glad that people have become so aware that they consider calling experts instead of trying to deal with the matter themselves, or worse, resorting to killing the snakes. Our team has professionals who are trained to handle such situations efficiently," said Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS. "The 12-foot long python weighs approximately 30 kg and its sheer size made the rescue operation more challenging. The 9-foot long python weighs approximately 18 kg. The two pythons were found to be in good health and after careful observation have been released back in to the wild," said Baiju Raj M V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS.