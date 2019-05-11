Two Rajasthan cops held for accepting bribe

Kota (Raj), May 11 (PTI) A sleuth of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested two constables of the Rajasthan Police posted in Bundi district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1000, officials said.According to the complainant, Jaimal Banjara, a resident of a village in Dei area, the policemen had demanded the money in return for settling a case against him, failing which they threatened to put him behind bars.Sunil Kumar Vishnoi, 28, a resident of Nagur district and Subash Yadav 33, of Alwar district were arrested from Dei Police Station, where they were posted, for allegedly accepting Rs 1000, Tarunkant Somani, DSP, ACB, Bundi said.Banjara approached the ACB on Friday and lodged a case against the two constables and following verification of the complaint, the two accused were arrested after Kumar had accepted the bribe amount, the DSP said.The bribe amount of Rs. 1000 was also recovered from his possession, he added.Further interrogation and investigation into the matter is underway, he said. PTI CORR RHL