Two rescued from burning car in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Braving raging flames, personnel of the Delhi Police rescued two persons trapped inside a burning car here, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Kamil, a resident of Jama Masjid and Multazin, who hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh escaped unhurt in the incident that occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden, police said. The duo was on their way from Meerut to Delhi.According to police, they received a call at around 11.30 pm informing them about two persons being trapped inside a burning car near a police booth in Dilshad Garden."Following the call, a PCR (police control room) van immediately rushed to the spot and found a Chevrolet Beat car on fire. Two persons were struggling to come out of the vehicle," the officer said. The police team broke the car's window to pull out the duo and douses the flames with a fire extinguisher, the officer added. "There were no injuries to victims. The police team displayed presence of mind, professionalism and high sense of duty and saved lives of the persons," the officer said. PTI AMP GJS RHL